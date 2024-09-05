Shunmugam Mogan, 66, pleaded guilty to seven offences related to running an illegal online betting ring

He earned about S$1.28 million over five years from illegal bets on lottery draws 4D and Toto, as well as football games

He helped his girlfriend, who worked for the ring, buy a BMW car with their ill-gotten gains

Shunmugam is due back in court on Sept 10 for sentencing

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — Being computer illiterate did not stop Shunmugam Mogan from starting a web-based enterprise, earning about S$1.28 million (RM4.26 million) over five years.

This could have been seen as an impressive feat, save for the fact that his online endeavour was an illegal one: Running an unlicensed remote gambling ring.

Yesterday, the 66-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to seven criminal charges:

One of providing a Singapore-based remote gambling service

One of instructing a person to commit an offence in an organised criminal group

One of being a member of an organised criminal group

Three of inviting others to join an organised criminal group

One of abetting someone to convert property earned through criminal conduct

Another seven related charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing, which is expected to be on September 10.

What happened

In early 2015, Shunmugam obtained accounts on various illegal gambling websites from someone whom he knew only by the name of Samm.

From February 2, 2015 to September 7, 2020, Shunmugam provided a Singapore-based remote gambling service through these websites by receiving and accepting bets on the outcomes of lottery operator Singapore Pools’ 4D and Toto games, as well as football games.

He had at least seven punters under his charge, and recruited at least 20 agents and master agents. These agents would collect the illegal bets for him, to be placed on the websites, in exchange for a cut of the bets collected and any winnings.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Lu Yi told the court: “As he is computer-illiterate, the accused enlisted the assistance of Rabiah Kamarrudin, who is his girlfriend, to manage his accounts on these websites for him.”

Court documents stated that Shunmugam headed the organised crime group with his girlfriend Rabiah, a 56-year-old Singaporean.

Shunmugam admitted that between 2018 and the end of March 2020, he and his agents collected between S$18,000 and S$30,000 worth of 4D bets weekly.

“Thus, the accused and his agents collected a total of at least S$1,080,000 to S$1,800,000 worth of 4D bets over the said period,” the prosecution said.

Between February 2, 2015 and September 7, 2020 — except sometime between April and June 2020 when Singapore Pools suspended draws during the Covid-19 semi-lockdown period — Shunmugam earned a profit of about S$5,000 weekly from his cut of the collections and winnings.

He earned about S$1.28 million in profits during this 64-month period, the prosecution added.

During the period of offending, he also recruited some people, including his son-in-law, as agents and members of the organised crime group.

He also instructed Rabiah to commit an offence of abetting the provision of the remote gambling service, by assisting him in various roles.

In 2015, Rabiah bought a BMW car and took a hire-purchase loan with a bank. Shunmugam told Rabiah to pay off the loan with the bet monies collected.

Through 60 instalment payments between September 2015 and August 2020, Rabiah converted S$118,084 worth of bet monies into part payment for the car, based on Shunmugam’s instigation.

Rabiah was sentenced on Monday to 31 months’ jail and a fine of S$192,000 for her role in the criminal enterprise.

Shunmugam is out on bail and is expected to appear in court again on September 10 for mitigation and sentencing.

If convicted of providing a Singapore-based remote gambling service, he could be jailed for up to seven years or fined between S$20,000 and S$500,000, or both.

If convicted of instructing a person to commit an offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of an organised criminal group, he is liable to a maximum fine four times that of the original offence, or an extra 10 years on top of the maximum jail time for the original offence.

The offence of being a member of an organised crime group attracts a jail term of up to five years or a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Recruiting another person into an organised crime group carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine of up to S$250,000, or both.

The offence of converting property earned through criminal conduct attracts a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. If convicted of abetting such an offence, Shunmugam could be liable to the same maximum sentence. — TODAY