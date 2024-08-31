SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — Multiple cars caught fire on the rooftop of a multistorey carpark at the Golden Mile Tower commercial building along Beach Road here today.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted of the incident at 12.50pm and the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

“About 45 persons were evacuated from the premises by the police and SCDF. Three persons were assessed for smoke inhalation but they declined to be sent to the hospital,” it said on Facebook.

SCDF said preliminary findings indicate that the cars involved were not electric vehicles. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Golden Mile Tower built in the 1970s once housed the largest cinema in the republic.

It is more synonymous to Malaysians as one of the bus drop-off and pick up point for coaches to and from Malaysia.

Video shared online by members of the public showed dozens of cars at the premises’ parking lot were engulfed in fire with explosions being heard and plumes of smokes could be seen miles away. — Bernama