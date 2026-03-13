SINGAPORE, March 13 — Travellers heading between Singapore and Indonesia’s Batam will now have to pay more for their ferry rides after operators introduced a fuel surcharge in response to rising global oil prices.

From yesterday, passengers travelling from Singapore to Batam will have to pay an additional S$6 (RM18) per ticket, while those travelling in the opposite direction will face a surcharge of IDR65,000, according to a report by Singapore-based media organisation AsiaOne.

The surcharge applies regardless of when tickets were purchased, meaning travellers who booked their journeys before March 12 will still have to pay the additional charge.

Operators including Horizon Fast Ferry, Batamfast and Majestic Fast Ferry said the move was necessary as fuel costs surge amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement yesterday, Horizon Fast Ferry said the fuel surcharge is “necessary to offset rising operational costs while ensuring the continued delivery of safe, reliable, and efficient services”.

Majestic Fast Ferry said the “decision is made with reluctance”, but added that the surcharge was needed to help cover the increase in fuel prices.

Both operators said they would continue monitoring the fuel price situation and adjust the surcharge depending on market conditions.

Batamfast will also introduce additional surcharges on some regional routes, including S$12 for passengers travelling to Desaru Coast and S$6 for trips to Pengelih in Johor.

The ferry surcharge comes as global oil prices continue to climb amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Iran’s military command recently warned that the world should brace for crude prices potentially reaching US$200 a barrel.

The spike in energy prices is already rippling across Singapore’s economy. Petrol prices have risen in recent days, with Sinopec raising pump prices for the fourth consecutive day yesterday despite a call from Singapore’s consumer watchdog for retailers to “exercise restraint” when increasing prices pre-emptively.