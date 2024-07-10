SINGAPORE, July 10 — Ng Siak Hai, an 87-year-old founding shareholder of Singapore’s Jumbo seafood restaurant chain, was charged in court on Wednesday in connection with a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger and grievous injuries to another.

Ng faces two charges for driving without due care and attention, leading to death and serious harm, reported Channel News Asia today.

Ng, a notable figure in the local restaurant industry, founded Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and remained its public face even after retiring in 2010.

The charges stem from an accident that occurred on the evening of November 1, 2022, along Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road.

Ng, who was driving, allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer left and collide with a tree, before overturning, reported CNA.

The crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Ng Thit Hung, who was seated in the front passenger seat, and left another passenger, 75-year-old Tan Teck Soon, with grievous injuries.

Ng appeared in court on Wednesday with his lawyer, Choo Si Sen.

He was granted bail set at S$15,000 (RM52,300) and said he would plead guilty.

The court set a date in August for his plea, said CNA.

If convicted of causing death by driving without due care and attention, Ng could face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

For causing grievous hurt under similar circumstances, the penalties include up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Additionally, he could face a driving ban.