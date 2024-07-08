SINGAPORE, July 8 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) today approved 16 insect species for human consumption.

The insects include crickets, grasshoppers, locusts, mealworms and silkworms.

Industry players hailed the decision, which took almost two years, the Straits Times reported today.

A feast for the adventurous

The House of Seafood chain is leading the charge, crafting a menu featuring 30 insect-infused creations.

Diners can expect to see superworms, crickets, and silkworm pupae taking centre stage, alongside classic favourites like salted egg crab.

The restaurant’s chief executive officer Francis Ng is confident these new options will be a hit, especially with younger customers who crave culinary adventure.

“Many of our customers, especially young people who are under 30 years old, are very daring. They want to be able to see the whole insect in the dish. So I’m giving them many options to choose from,” ST reported him as saying.

He predicts a 30 per cent revenue boost thanks to his insect-based offerings, adding that prior to the approval, his restaurant had been getting five to six calls a day asking about its insect-based dishes and when customers could start ordering them.

Bug appetit: From snacks to protein bars

Javier Yip, who runs a logistics company called Declarators, has launched a new venture — InsectYumz — which aims to satisfy Singapore’s newfound bug appetite with a range of insect snacks, including tom-yum flavoured crickets, mealworms, and even cricket powder, which proponents say is high in protein.

Its website and other online platforms will soon feature these tasty treats, alongside potential listings in supermarkets and restaurants.

Yip is also working with farms in Thailand, Vietnam and China to supply insects to the local Singapore market, reports ST.

With his logistics company experience, Yip said he has the know-how to import the insects in Singapore.

For Yip, the decision to delve into the insect importing business is a personal one.

“I enjoy eating them. In fact, the first time I tried an insect was at a shop in Tampines in the 1990s.”

That shop has since closed, but Yip expressed hope that he could introduce these snacks to a broader audicnce, especially young people, he told ST.

Sustainable protein powerhouse

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation has long championed insects as a sustainable protein source.

They require less feed and emit fewer greenhouse gasses compared to traditional livestock.

The SFA’s approval process has been lengthy, with public consultations starting in October 2022.

Initially, the green light was expected by mid-2023 but was delayed until the first half of 2024, said the ST report.

This delay caused some companies, like Future Proteins Solutions and Asia Insect Farm Solutions, to exit the market.

However, others, such as Altimate Nutrition, have continued to promote the benefits of insects as a sustainable protein source.

Known for its cricket-infused protein bars in flavours such as banana chocolate and strawberry, Altimate Nutrition has conducted workshops in nearly 100 schools to educate students about the benefits of insects.

Co-founder Hiew Yuen Sheng stated that 80 per cent of students surveyed expressed willingness to try insects once approved, ST reported.

“During our workshops, we target mostly young people who may be more adventurous when it comes to trying insects, and we educate them on the benefits of insects as a more sustainable protein source,” he was quoted by ST as saying.

Aiming to be the “first movers”, the company plans to launch its cricket protein bars at eco-friendly store Green Collective and collaborate with various F&B outlets, including House of Seafood and Origin Bar, which is developing a cricket-based cocktail.

Additionally, it has partnered with Thai insect farm Global Bugs to form ProteinInnovation, a joint venture focusing on efficient cricket farming.

While some companies are eager to test the market, others remain cautious.

Aaron Chen, chief executive of Werms, which sells insects as pet food, is waiting to gauge consumer demand before venturing into the edible insect market.

He told ST that greater biosecurity measures will be needed for those sold for human consumption. To prevent cross contamination, a new farm and new licence will also be needed, he said.

Japanese start-up Morus is targeting high-end restaurants and consumers who are health-conscious with its silkworm-based products, including protein powders and bars.

Morus chief executive officer Ryo Sato plans to conduct pop-up events and workshops to introduce their products to Singaporeans.

Although the company’s protein powder is currently priced at S$248 (RM866) per 500g bottle, more affordable options like matcha powder are in the works.