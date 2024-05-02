SINGAPORE, May 2 — Singaporean actor and comedian Suhaimi Yusof, 54, was hospitalised on Sunday (April 28) following a stroke and is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to Malay news outlet Berita Mediacorp from his ward in Tan Tock Seng hospital on Monday, Suhaimi said: “The doctor conducted multiple tests and confirmed that I suffered a [cerebellar] stroke.”

He added: “My condition is stable but I’ll probably be here for treatment for a week.”

A cerebellar stroke occurs when there is a disruption to blood flow to the cerebellum — the part of the brain that regulates motor movement and balance control.

The television personality said that he had just left his house and was headed for Eunos Community Club to host a Hari Raya event on Sunday when he felt his head “spinning” as soon as he exited the elevator.

“Thankfully, I managed to call my wife who immediately called for an ambulance,” he said, adding that his wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman accompanied him to the hospital.

The actor and his wife thanked their relatives and friends who had expressed concerned about his condition and asked for the public to stop speculating about his health.

In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Suhaimi also thanked the public for their prayers and concern.

Known for his roles in local television sitcom series like Police and Thief and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, Suhaimi is a household name on Singapore’s television scene. He has two sons aged 29 and 25, and a daughter aged 28.