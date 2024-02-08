SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — A brand of seafood roll is being recalled as egg was found in the product, but was not declared on its packaging labels, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said today.

In a statement today, SFA said that it has directed the importer of Li Chuan’s Seafood Roll, Li Chuan Food Products, to recall the affected product.

The product originates from Vietnam and has an expiry date of Jan 7, 2026, SFA added.

A search online shows that the company’s various products, including crab sticks and fish balls, are sold by Fairprice supermarket, though the seafood roll is not listed.

SFA said that while egg does not pose a food safety issue to most consumers, it is an allergen, which could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it, such as those who are intolerant of or allergic to the ingredient.

“Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

“All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” the agency added.

SFA said consumers who bought the product to not eat it if they are intolerant of or allergic to eggs. Those who have done so should seek medical advice.

“Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” the agency said. — TODAY