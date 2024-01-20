SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — A man allegedly broke into a dormitory room at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and threatened to kill a woman if he could not have her.

Yesterday (January 19), Kaung Myat San, 22, was handed one charge of trespass and one charge of criminal intimidation.

Court records show that Kaung has indicated that he is not guilty, and intends to engage a lawyer as he had “no intention to hurt (his) girlfriend”.

NTU said that Kaung is not a student from the school. The charge sheets did not state the nature of his relationship with the victim.

He allegedly trespassed into a dormitory room at Binjai Hall on January 17 at about 8pm.

Binjai Hall is a place of residence for NTU students and is located within the school campus.

Kaung had allegedly threatened the victim by telling her that if he could not have her, he would have her in hell, according to the charge sheets.

“I actually brought a knife, you want to see? What type of way (do) you want to die? If you want nice funeral, choke you will be better than stabbing you,” Kaung allegedly told the victim.

“You and your family don’t really talk, it will take at least three days for them to find out you are dead and by (that) time, maybe I (am) already in my home country (and) nobody can catch me.”

Court documents also stated that he allegedly warned the victim not to alert the police as it would “make (him) crazy” and he would kill the victim.

In response to TODAY's queries, NTU said that wellbeing support was provided to the student following the incident.

“We urge the NTU community to remain vigilant, and to immediately report any suspicious person or activity to campus security. We are unable to comment further while the police investigation is ongoing,” an NTU spokesperson said.

Kaung is in remand and is expected to appear in court on February 5.

If found guilty of criminal intimidation, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, be slapped with a fine, or receive both punishments.

If found guilty of trespassing, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both. ― TODAY