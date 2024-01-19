SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — The authorities have called for a safety time-out at the construction site of the Pasir Ris East station, after a noise barrier panel was damaged in an incident on Tuesday (January 16). The station is part of the upcoming Cross Island Line of the island’s MRT network.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that no workers were hurt and it called for a safety time-out to check that the site was in order before allowing the contractor to continue work.

A grabber had toppled at the site next to Block 208 Pasir Ris Street 21 around 5pm on January 16, LTA said today in response to TODAY’s queries.

A noise barrier panel was damaged due to the collapsed grabber, which is an excavator-like mobile equipment that grabs soil with a claw.

There was no damage to the adjacent public housing block, LTA added.

A TikTok video posted yesterday by user “haiqeljupri2” shows the grabber — which appears to be attached to a crane — collapsing on the noise barrier panel. The structure is seen crumbling as a worker steps backward, away from the toppled grabber.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told TODAY today that no reports were made in relation to the incident.

The damaged noise barrier panel was removed and the remaining structure has been certified safe by a professional engineer, LTA said, adding that work at the site has since resumed.

While the barrier is being repaired, an inflatable noise barrier has temporarily been deployed for noise mitigation purposes.

“LTA takes a serious view of safety incidents. Investigations into this incident are ongoing,” it said.

TODAY has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comment. — TODAY