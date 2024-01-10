SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Singapore is looking to expand the jurisdictions from which it recruits auxiliary police officers (APOs), as the number from Taiwan has fallen in recent few years, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

In addition to Taiwan, Singapore is considering hiring APOs from India, China, the Philippines and Myanmar, he said in Parliament today.

“We need to allow the APFs to recruit foreign APOs, to meet the increasing demand for security services,” Mr Shanmugam said.

Advertisement

“(The APFs) face challenges in sustaining an adequate pool of APOs, given the shrinking local workforce, requirements such as physical fitness, and the job options Singaporeans have.”

He was responding to a parliamentary question from Workers’ Party chairman and Member of Parliament of Aljunied Group Representation Constituency Sylvia Lim.

Ms Lim had asked about:

Advertisement

Whether Singapore is still hiring APOs from Taiwan as it has done so since 2017

The particular work challenges associated with hiring such APOs

Which other jurisdictions are being considered for the recruitment of APOs

Mr Shanmugam said the APFs will continue to hire Taiwanese APOs as their numbers have continued to decrease despite the generally positive working experience APFs have with them.

“It has been a challenge to recruit and keep them,” he said.

He noted that the numbers have “decreased significantly”, by more than 60 per cent from 2017 to 2023, to about 70 now.

As of November 2023, Singaporean APOs made up about 68 per cent of the total APO population and the remaining 32 per cent are Malaysians and Taiwanese.

This drop-off in Taiwanese APOs is attributed to the demanding nature of public-facing security work and improved job opportunities and prospects in Taiwan.

Mr Shanmugam said that Taiwanese APOs often have a strong desire to settle down and are homesick for their homeland.

“As such, MHA (the Ministry of Home Affairs) has been considering expanding the jurisdictions from which APFs can be allowed to recruit APOs.”

These potentially include Asian jurisdictions such as China, India, the Philippines and Myanmar, said Mr Shanmugam

He said that MHA has been discussing the possibilities with the APFs.

On the risk of letting non-Singaporeans carry firearms, Mr Shanmugam said: “The misuse of firearms by APOs is extremely rare and is not more prevalent among non-Singaporeans.”

He said MHA manages this risk through security screening, training, and supervising APOs.

“We are also careful and more restrictive where we deploy non-Singaporean APOs.

“It is a challenging environment because of our shrinking workforce.” — TODAY