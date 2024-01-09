SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has wrapped up a “robust and thorough” investigation into Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who has been involved in a corruption probe since last July.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said this in a written answer to an oral question filed by Ms Hazel Poa, a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) from the Progress Singapore Party, in Parliament today.

She had asked for an update on the CPIB probe into Mr Iswaran.

Mr Chan, who gave his reply on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, added that the matter is currently being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“I understand that there is much public interest in this matter.

“I want to give my assurance that this case will be put through the due legal process,” he said, adding that it would not be appropriate for him to comment at this juncture.

Mr Iswaran was arrested last July and subsequently released on bail. CPIB announced that he was assisting the bureau with investigations into a case it has uncovered, but did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

It added that it will investigate this case “thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law”.

Mr Iswaran had also been interdicted from duty with a reduced pay of S$8,500 (RM29,660) a month until further notice. — TODAY