SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — The decision to cordon off common spaces in housing estates may seem harsh but it is necessary to balance the interests of all residents, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said today.

Assoc Prof Faishal, who is Minister of State for National Development, said in Parliament that such interventions by town councils and relevant agencies were not taken lightly.

Significant effort had been expended to communicate with affected parties to develop win-win solutions, he said.

“At times, despite the work done to bring parties together to resolve issues amicably, there are, sometimes, parties who may be unwilling to compromise.

“In such cases, town councils and relevant agencies may have no choice but to intervene directly to ensure a conducive living environment for all,” he said.

Assoc Prof Faishal was responding to Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi’s adjournment motion on cultivating social cohesion through common spaces in Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates.

In his speech, earlier today, Dr Syed urged the authorities to thoroughly consider the impact of closing common spaces on social cohesion.

The exchange comes after news of a void deck in Woodlands Ring Road being cordoned off to stop kids from playing football, and a basketball court in a Bedok North estate being closed due to noise complaints.

In relation to the latter, TODAY learnt of a litany of other complaints that led to the court’s closure, such as players who were not living in the area dirtying the place and urinating in public.

Win-win solutions needed to address complaints

Regarding these incidents and how they had been dealt with, Dr Syed raised three areas of concern:

A missed opportunity to foster social cohesion through activities that bring people from all walks of life together

A missed opportunity to negotiate and achieve collective compromise amid disagreements

The ability to do better in achieving win-win solutions for all parties

While he understood the challenges of the town councils in moderating complaints and disagreements, Dr Syed called for “continued fervent policy encouragement” that allows for spontaneous day-to-day activities among the community.

This should be coupled with a considered approach towards the usage of shared spaces, and engendering trust and responsibility to users and residents.

“We should not be afraid of differences. Instead, we should have a healthy curiosity, seeking to appreciate and understand different views.

“To close, barricade or block common spaces appears to suggest that there can be no room for compromise and that the redacted behaviour or activity is so abhorrent that there is no place for it at all,” he said.

“It then becomes a paradox because these are the same activities that engender close connectedness in the community, and a solution to such a quandary is surely worth a thought.”

Assoc Prof Faishal said the authorities would continue to engage residents and explore solutions in the spirit of give-and-take to address the concerns of affected residents.

He noted that town councils manage and maintain the common spaces in public housing estates.

Residents who wish to use these spaces must apply to the town councils for permission, as this would allow the authorities to ensure safe and appropriate use.

Assoc Prof Faishal added that a key principle in managing common spaces is that they should be inclusive and made accessible to members of the public, not just residents of the estates.

“On occasion, there are conflicts and disamenities which we have to manage, as we balance the interests of different groups within our community.

Referring to the recent interventions, he said such arrangements may not be ideal for some residents.

“However, given Singapore’s land constraints, we need to ensure fairness and efficient use of space in our housing estates while creating a conducive and harmonious living environment.”

Reiterating the ministry’s focus on fostering social cohesion, Assoc Prof Faishal explained that HDB estates are designed carefully to incorporate a range of shared spaces that maximise social interaction and meet diverse needs.

Within residential blocks in new HDB developments, residents can hang out and host simple activities at the community deck, located in a space known as Community Living Rooms.

“We have also introduced facilities like community pavilions, fitness corners, and 3-Gen playgrounds to facilitate intergenerational interaction.

“Older estates are retrofitted with new or enhanced facilities through upgrading programmes like the HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme and MND’s Estate Upgrading Programme,” he said.

He added that residents can mingle while going about their daily activities in these spaces.

Meanwhile, at the town level, Assoc Prof Faishal said HDB has planned and built larger spaces, such as neighbourhood parks and town plazas, to host big-group activities and heartland events. — TODAY