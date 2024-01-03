SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — There have been no reports of Singaporeans affected by the earthquake that ripped through Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday (January 2).

The 7.6-magnitude quake, which struck central Japan at 4.10pm (local time), has claimed the lives of at least 48 people.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, as rescue teams race against time to find survivors.

“The Singapore Government extends its condolences to Japan and the families affected by the Ishikawa earthquake,” MFA said in a statement.

The ministry added that it has reached out to electronically registered Singaporeans in the affected regions and those for which tsunami warnings had been issued.

“In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Japan are advised to defer travel to the affected regions, remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities.”

MFA also “strongly encourages” those who are in or travelling to Japan to e-register with the ministry and to buy comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Japan who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo at +81-90-5949-6366 or +81-90-5258-3252.

They can also reach out to the MFA Duty Office via its 24-hour hotline +65 6379 8800 / 8855. ― TODAY