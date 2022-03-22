Singapore’s NDP 2022 to be held at Marina Bay floating platform following delay in NS Square redevelopment

This year's National Day Parade will be held at Marina Bay floating platform. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 22 — Redevelopment works on the Marina Bay floating platform have been delayed by a year due to Covid-19, allowing for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) to be held there before construction starts, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen today (March 22).

The venue is slated to be transformed into the NS Square, which was first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2017. Works were supposed to start this month, and finish by the end of 2025.

“Because of Covid-19, we will start that development later, which allows us to hold NDP 2022 there this year,” said Dr Ng in a Facebook post.

The venue for this year's parade had not been announced previously.

“Look forward to combined air, land and sea components for NDP 2022 and larger crowds for both participants and spectators,” Dr Ng added.

In a joint statement today, the Defence and National Development ministries said that due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and its impact on the construction sector, works on the venue have been rescheduled to start in March 2023, and are expected to be completed by end-2026.

When completed, NS Square will be a permanent space that will serve as a “flexible community and events venue”, the ministries said.

It will also feature a National Service-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade. ― TODAY