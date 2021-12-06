‘Prudent’ to respond to Raeesah Khan’s allegations at ‘appropriate forum and juncture’, says Singapore Workers’ Party

Raeesah Khan at a hearing by Parliament’s Committee of Privileges in Singapore December 2, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 — The Workers’ Party (WP) sought to explain yesterday why it has yet to respond to the allegations by its former member Raeesah Khan to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges in an interim report on Friday, stating that it is “prudent” for a response to be given “at the appropriate forum and juncture”.

In a 140-word statement to the media, WP said it has noted that the special report by the committee did not take the evidence of WP leaders, even though “serious allegations have been made”.

Among other claims, Raeesah had testified to the committee that she was told by WP chief Pritam Singh, chairman Sylvia Lim and vice-chairman Faisal Manap that there was no need to clarify her lie in Parliament if she and the party could get away with it.

“The Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, had made it clear on Dec 2, that he is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges. Some members of the public have asked why Workers’ Party leaders have not responded thus far to the interim report,” said WP.

“We understand that the Committee’s work remains in progress. It is thus prudent for a response to be given at the appropriate forum and juncture.”

The opposition party then thanked those who have sent messages of encouragement, including residents, party members, volunteers and members of the public. — TODAY