HSA: More than S$2m worth of electronic vaporisers and components seized in Singapore, largest seizure to date

A total of 10,057 assorted e-vaporisers, 48,822 assorted pods and 187 e-liquids were seized in the storage facility at Boon Lay. — Picture by Singapore Health Science Authority

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 — More than S$2 million (RM6.16 million) worth of electronic vaporisers and components have been seized through an operation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), in what is the largest seizure of tobacco products it has done so far.

HSA had acted on a tip-off to inspect a storage facility in Boon Lay, where they discovered the haul on October 11.

A total of 10,057 assorted e-vaporisers, 48,822 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components) and 187 e-liquids were seized in the storage facility, with its total worth estimated to be S$2,260,825.

Three people are now assisting HSA in the investigation.

“The successful operation has disrupted the operations of an illegal e-vaporisers supply chain”, the authority said.

The sale of e-vaporisers is prohibited in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, which prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products.

Likewise, the purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is prohibited.

Any person convicted of an offence may be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both, for the first offence. For the second or subsequent offence, the penalty is a fine of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. All prohibited tobacco items will be seized and confiscated.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal distribution of such products may contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch or submit an online report at www.go.gov.sg/reporttobaccooffences. — TODAY