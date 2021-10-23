In Singapore, 257 people, some as young as 14, face police probe for alleged involvement in scams reaping S$10.9m

The police said the scams included e-commerce scams as well as those involving the impersonation of government officials. — iStock pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 — The police are investigating 257 people suspected of involvement in a total of 849 scams of various types which cost the victims more than S$10.9 million (RM33.5 million).

In a statement yesterday (October 22), the police said the 80 females and 177 males are believed to have been involved in scams such as investment scams and China or government official impersonation scams.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 68, are assisting the police in their investigations over suspected involvement in these scams as either scammers or “money mules”.

They were identified during a two week operation by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted between October 8 and October 21.

The police said that the scams also included e-commerce scams, job scams and loan scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Under the Penal Code, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Under the Payment Services Act 2019, the offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The police said they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and that perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes,” the police said.

Those with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” said the police. ― TODAY