In Singapore, 23-year-old youngest to die of Covid-19 as 15 fatalities and 2,932 new infections reported

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 — A partially vaccinated 23-year-old person and an unvaccinated 34-year-old person were among 15 Covid-19 fatalities reported yesterday (October 14). The 23-year-old is the youngest to die from Covid-19 complications to date.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there were 2,932 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Of these, 2,412 cases were in the community, 517 were workers' dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported.

MoH said that of the 15 who died, eight were men and seven were women. They were all Singaporeans.

The 23-year-old and 34-year-old who died had “multiple underlying medical conditions”.

The remaining 13 were aged between 60 and 89. Among them, eight were not vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MoH said.

In total, 207 people here have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 106 this month.

This means that more than half of all Covid-19-related deaths in Singapore occurred in the first two weeks of this month alone.

The 15 deaths reported yesterday is also the most number reported in MoH's daily update. The ministry did not indicate when they died or were infected.

Local situation

Singapore has logged a total of 138,327 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Among the new locally transmitted cases on Thursday were 436 patients who are aged above 60, MoH said.

There are 1,511 patients who are in hospital, four more than the day before.

Of these, 310 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 300 the day before.

The number of patients under intensive care is at 46, the same as on Wednesday.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

― 16,723, or 77.8 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

― 2,823 (13.1 per cent) are in community care facilities

― 1,511 (7 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

― 438 (2 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.6 per cent.

During the same period, 1.1 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in intensive care units

Of these, 50.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.9 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have passed away in the past 28 days, 24.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 75.2 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases, MoH said yesterday. This was three more clusters with new cases compared to Wednesday.

A total of 19 new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Of the five, three are new clusters monitored by MoH. They are Acacia Home in Admiralty, a welfare home for the destitute, St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Taman Jurong and My World Preschool located at Hougang Dewcourt.

Vaccinations

As of October 13, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,541,594 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,611,766 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,550,515 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 780,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 506,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 220,534 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 115,544 individuals. ― TODAY