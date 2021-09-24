New record high of 1,504 Covid-19 cases in Singapore; two migrant worker dorms added to list of large clusters

On September 23, 2021, there were 1,491 new locally transmitted cases recorded, of which 1,218 were in the community and 273 were migrant workers staying at dormitories. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Singapore set a new record high of 1,504 new Covid-19 cases yesterday (September 23), surpassing the previous day’s record daily tally of 1,457 new infections.

Yesterday, 1,491 of the 1,504 new cases were locally transmitted cases. The other 13 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 273 were migrant workers staying at dormitories and the remaining 1,218 were community cases. Among them, 343 were people aged above 60.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here that three new locations were added to a list of large clusters under close monitoring.

They were:

― Maple Bear Preschool on Orchard Road with 12 cases after three were added

― Bukit Batok/Plantation Crescent dormitory with 23 cases after six were added

― Tampines Dormitory with 26 cases after seven were added

The 13 imported cases for the day were already placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival. Nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore and four developed the illness while in isolation.

Two more patients have died due to complications from Covid-19, with the death toll now at 70 since the outbreak began last year.

In all, Singapore has recorded 82,860 coronavirus cases since the pandemic struck.

Seriously ill

There are 1,120 Covid-19 cases who are in hospital as of yesterday, 37 more than the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MoH said.

There are now 163 seriously ill patients requiring oxygen support to help them breathe, 18 more than the day before.

Twenty-three patients are under intensive care, four more than the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 155 are above 60 years old.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent.

― In all, 289 cases required oxygen support while 29 were under intensive care

― Of these, 53.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46.2 per cent were not

― Over that period, 13 people have died, of whom 23.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 76.9 per cent were not

Vaccinations

As of September 22, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,012,036 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,584,600 individuals, with 4,463,450 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 187,529 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 87,257 individuals. ― TODAY