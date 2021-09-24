Covid-19: Home-based learning for primary, Sped schools in Singapore extended by a day; rules unchanged for large-scale events

Singapore’s Ministry of Education announced home-based learning for primary and special education schools, in order to protect younger children who are not yet medically eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Home-based learning for primary and special education schools will be extended by one day until October 7 instead of October 6, so that students can remain home for the rest of that week, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had earlier announced home-based learning for primary and special education schools from the coming Monday, September 27, to October 6, in order to protect children under the age of 12 who are not yet medically eligible for vaccinations.

“As an added precaution, the (home-based learning) period will now be extended till October 7, 2021, so that students can continue to stay home for the rest of the week,” said MOH in a statement.

October 7 falls on a Thursday, while October 8, Friday, is Children’s Day, a public holiday for primary school students.

The new home-based learning extension was announced by MOH as part of a number of measures to curb community spread of Covid-19 that will take effect from Monday and last till October 24.

MOH added that private education institutions must also implement home-based learning for all students aged 12 years and below from Monday to October 10.

Preschool services in these private education institutions may however remain open, the ministry said.

During this period, in-person tuition and enrichment classes for students aged 12 years and below must also pivot online or be suspended.

“Preschools, MOE kindergartens, KCare Services and Student Care Centres will remain open during this period but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if they can,” said MOH.

“Please refer to MOE’s website for more details.”

Concessions continue for wedding receptions

MOH said that for marriage receptions, there will be special concessions and guests can still dine in groups of five.

Wedding couples have faced “significant uncertainties” over the past few months, it added.

“Hence, as a special concession, wedding receptions may be allowed to continue with up to 250 attendees if all are fully vaccinated, and with a group size of up to five persons per table,” said MOH.

All wedding guests must strictly abide by the safe management measures, and in particular maintain social distancing and avoid mingling with others beyond their own table.

MOH added that given their higher vulnerability, unvaccinated individuals and the elderly are discouraged from attending such events, as pre-event testing “only reduces their risk to others but not the risk to themselves”.

Marriage solemnisations may also continue, but with attendees seated in groups of up to two persons, if all are fully vaccinated.

Home solemnisations will continue to be allowed, with up to 10 attendees.

“Otherwise, only up to 50 attendees will be allowed without (pre-event testing),” said MOH

Event sizes

There will be no changes to the present capacity limits at large scale events.

If all attendees are fully vaccinated, the capacity limits at events such as congregational and other worship services, cinemas, meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (Mice), live performances, spectator sport events will remain at up to 1,000 attendees.

“Otherwise, only up to 50 attendees will be allowed without (pre-event testing),” said MOH.

The concession for children aged 12 and below, who cannot yet be vaccinated, will also apply for these events.

Such children may be included in a group of up to two persons if the child is from the same household. — TODAY