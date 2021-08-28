Covid-19: 113 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 25 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that 25 cases are linked to a growing cluster at Bugis Junction mall.. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — Singapore today recorded 113 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, including 29 that are not linked to earlier infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that 25 cases are linked to a growing cluster at Bugis Junction mall.

The number of cases linked to that cluster is now 176.

Of the remaining locally transmitted cases recorded today, 32 are linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.

Another 27 were also linked to past cases and were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there are eight imported infections.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during their stay-home notice period.

In all, there were 121 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

The country has recorded a total of 67,171 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. — TODAY