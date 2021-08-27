Singapore’s Workers’ Party renews calls for minimum wage, retrenchment benefits, anti-discrimination laws ahead of National Day Rally

The Workers' Party has renewed calls for the implementation of various policy ideas ahead of the National Day Rally on August 29, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — The Workers’ Party has renewed calls for the government to introduce some of the party’s policy ideas published in its manifesto at last year’s general election, such as a nationwide minimum wage, anti-discrimination laws, as well as payouts for the unemployed.

In a media statement today, the opposition party said it welcomes “recent signals from high-ranking government figures” that the government is open about the need to implement these reforms.

While WP did not name anyone in its statement, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has talked about the need to implement a minimum wage and a possible wealth tax — suggestions that the government had often said come with many trade-offs — in a series of lectures with the Institute of Policy Studies.

Menon had said that his lectures reflect his personal views and do not represent the central bank or the government.

Today, WP said it would like to again highlight its policy ideas ahead of the National Day Rally, which will be delivered by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

“We believe it is opportune to implement these ideas in light of recent public discussions focusing on these areas of policy,” read the statement.

Some of its policy ideas are: