Singapore Airlines requires all its front-line staff, including pilots and cabin crew, to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will require all its front-line employees based in Singapore, including pilots and cabin crew, to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 1, the national carrier said yesterday (August 18).

It will be the same for those from budget carrier Scoot, which is under the SIA Group, who must be vaccinated by December 1, SIA Group said in response to queries from TODAY.

The announcement comes after budget carrier Jetstar Asia announced yesterday morning that it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by October 1, the first airline in Singapore with such a requirement for its workers.

SIA said that the new rules are in line with the existing advisory from Singapore’s tripartite partners.

The Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation, had on July 2 issued an advisory on Covid-19 vaccinations, stating that it is acceptable for employers to require Covid-19 vaccination as a company policy in higher-risk employment settings.

SIA told TODAY that as of July, it has more than 2,200 active pilots and around 6,500 active cabin crew members across the group. It could not provide the breakdown of its ground staff members.

In its latest annual report, as of March 31 this year, the company has 12,100 employees in Singapore.

SIA said that all of the group’s Singapore-based front-line ground workers have been vaccinated, while some 99 per cent of its active pilots and cabin crew members have also received their shots.

“Vaccinations further enhance the protection for (staff members) and everyone around them, on top of the stringent measures that have been put in place to minimise their risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus at work,” SIA said, adding that the safety and well-being of its customers and workers, as well as safeguarding public health, is a priority for the company.

“The SIA Group strongly encourages all staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19, in line with the Singapore Government’s prevailing guidelines and recommendations on Covid-19 vaccinations.” ― TODAY