Singapore: Man jailed seven months for using stolen credit card details to pay for S$25k worth of taxi rides, groceries

Julian Sim Mong Teck, 35, and two other men used stolen credit card details to pay for more than S$25,000 worth of taxi rides and groceries. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — A 35-year-old man was jailed seven months today for using stolen credit card details to pay for more than S$25,000 worth of taxi rides and groceries, some of which he resold for profit.

Julian Sim Mong Teck, a Singaporean pleaded guilty to two counts of making payments without authorisation from the credit card holders, with two similar charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

Sim and two accomplices bought credit card details from an online forum. The court cases of the two other men — Ang Soon Loo, 45, and Saifullizam Seman, 35 — are pending.

What happened

Sometime in 2018, Sim and Ang came across an online forum that sold fraudulently-obtained credit card details for about S$10 each.

The duo bought a number of these details and created fake accounts on ComfortDelGro’s taxi booking mobile application.

Sim used these stolen details around November 2019 to book at least six taxi rides amounting to S$120.58.

Between March 22 and 29 last year, Sim asked Ang to book taxi rides on his behalf, knowing that Ang would use stolen credit card details to pay for the rides. Sim made seven trips amounting to S$123.45.

That month, Sim also created at least 14 accounts using fake particulars on NTUC FairPrice’s Scan and Go application which he linked to stolen credit card details.

The supermarket’s app allows shoppers to scan the barcodes of items and pay for them online before confirming the payment at a kiosk before leaving the supermarket.

“(Sim) would also specifically purchase tins of milk powder which he would resell to others online to earn a profit,” Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kenneth Kee said.

With these stolen credit card details, Sim spent S$6,481.03 on household groceries for himself and milk powder that he resold for profit.

The next month, he enlisted the help of Saifullizam, whom he had met during National Service, to buy milk powder on his behalf.

Saifullizam took photos of the barcodes for Sim to pay remotely through the Scan and Go app. Saifullizam then delivered the milk powder to Sim, who would pay him about S$250 for each trip.

The pair raked up S$19,206.40 worth of items using at least 31 different credit card details over nine days between April 7 and 30 last year.

“(Sim) estimated that he paid (Saifullizam) S$2,500 in total while he had earned approximately S$10,000 from reselling milk powder,” DPP Kee said.

Sim’s offences came to light after a staff member at Comfort Transportation, an arm of ComfortDelGro, lodged a police report on April 17 about disputed taxi fare charges incurred by overseas bank cards.

On May 2, an NTUC Fairprice employee also filed a police report about similar disputed transactions.

Sim has since repaid S$244 in restitution to Comfort Transportation and S$25,687 to FairPrice.

For knowingly causing a computer to perform any function for the purpose of securing access without authority, a first-time offender may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years or punished with both. — TODAY