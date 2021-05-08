Covid-19: Seven community cases among 20 new infections in Singapore

Two community cases are linked to previous infections and had already been put under quarantine. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 8 — Singapore today recorded 20 new cases of Covid-19, seven of which were in the wider community.

Two community cases are linked to previous infections and had already been put under quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The other 13 cases were imported and had been isolated on arrival. Among them, nine are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new infections in dormitories housing migrant workers, the ministry added.

The coronavirus total in Singapore is now 61,331.

MOH will provide more information about the new cases tonight. — TODAY