Singapore reports 12 new Covid-19 infections, including first community case in two weeks

Medical personnel sort out medical supplies at a dormitory during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 26 — Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which one was in the community.

This is the first community case in two weeks, since one case was reported on March 12.

The other 11 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,265.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY