61-year-old Singaporean dies of Covid-19 complications after returning from UAE; brings death toll to 30

SINGAPORE, Mar 14 — A 61-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Friday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterrday.

He is the 30th person to die here from complications due to the virus.

The man had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work, and returned to Singapore on Jan 30.

“He developed a cough just before departing the UAE and shortness of breath on the same day, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection upon arrival in Singapore,” said MOH in a statement.

The man had a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and gout.

“The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” the ministry said.

Singapore reported eight new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all of them imported. — TODAY