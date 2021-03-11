Eight new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one in the community

Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 on March 11, 2021. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Mar 11 — Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 today, of which one was in the community.

The other seven cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,070.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY