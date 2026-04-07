SEPANG, April 7 — A trader pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of creating and posting offensive content via social media two years ago.

Sanuzi Kernain, 42, the accused, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

According to the charge sheet, he is alleged to have posted communications on Instagram intended to cause distress to others through the account “boss.s_k” on Nov 13, 2024.

The posts were subsequently accessed at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tower 1 in Cyberjaya at 5.15 am on Feb 21, 2025.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, or one year’s imprisonment, or both, in addition to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence persists after conviction.

MCMC prosecutor Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Badrul Mushani Mustapa Albakari, requested a lower sum, citing that his client is self-employed and planning to start a small business soon.

The court granted bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set the next case mention for May 5. — Bernama