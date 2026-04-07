PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The drafting of the National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission (SKRN) bill, led by the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN), will focus on preventive and conciliatory measures.

The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) said the move comes in response to recent developments and growing controversies over unity issues that have threatened social harmony.

In a statement today, the Ministry said that the proposal to set up the SKRN was initially approved in principle in 2019, but implementation was postponed in 2020 due to overlapping jurisdiction with existing bodies, including the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“The approach is not merely punitive; it prioritises early prevention, mediation and the resolution of issues in a harmonious and constructive manner,” the statement said.

KPN said the initiative aligns with international best practices, including Singapore’s Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

“The approach is also inspired by the Australian Human Rights Commission, which has a dedicated unit focusing on social cohesion through monitoring racial incidents, fostering strategic partnerships among stakeholders, and educating the public to address discrimination using non-legal methods such as mediation and advocacy,” the statement read.

KPN added that Zimbabwe’s National Peace and Reconciliation Commission also provides a useful model, highlighting early identification of potential conflict areas, community mediation and the development of preventive programmes to avoid recurring disputes.

“The ministry will ensure the commission can investigate issues affecting social harmony, summon relevant parties to give evidence, and issue recommendations and preventive measures to the government and relevant agencies,” the statement added.

It further noted that the commission is expected to conduct formal mediation processes and publish public reports, subject to certain restrictions in the interest of national security.

“JPNIN began stakeholder engagement sessions in early April. These inclusive sessions will continue, involving government agencies, enforcement bodies, NGOs, political parties, local communities and other relevant stakeholders,” the statement concluded. — Bernama