Covid: Malaysian among three symptomatic imported cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 —A 26-year-old male Malaysian was among the three new symptomatic Covid-19 imported cases reported in Singapore today, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health.

Labelled as Case 59676, the work permit holder arrived from his home country, said the ministry in its full data released here tonight.

As at noon today, Singapore recorded a total of 25 new imported cases of which 22 were asymptomatic, while three were symptomatic.

Other imported cases were from India, Indonesia, the Philippines and the UAE.

The republic reported no locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today, thus bringing the total number of infections here to 59,391.

The ministry said that all the 25 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cluster was reported today, thus the total clusters remained at six.

To date, 29 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here. — Bernama