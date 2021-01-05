NUS student jailed six weeks for stealing women’s underwear from hostel rooms

NUS said a board of discipline imposed disciplinary sanctions on Pei in June last year, which included a three-year suspension. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 — A student who trespassed into hostel rooms at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to steal female residents' undergarments was jailed for six weeks yesterday.

Pei Shao Bo, 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in dwelling.

One other count of theft and five counts of criminal trespass were considered during sentencing.

The court heard that on five occasions between January 18 and February 9 last year, the Singaporean final-year student on scholarship had gone into unlocked rooms in a hostel block on campus to steal underwear belonging to female occupants.

Pei, who was not a resident at the hostel, stole at least four bras and two panties.

The hostel cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect the identities of the victims.

NUS said a board of discipline imposed disciplinary sanctions on Pei in June last year, which included a three-year suspension.

The university added that although Pei has completed the academic requirements for his course, he will need to be certified fit by NUS’ University Health Centre before he can file for graduation.

The court heard that Pei had targeted the same block as it was the closest one on his way from his faculty or a laboratory building where he studied to the bus stop he used.

Said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) M. Kayal Pillay: “(Pei) had resided at the block during his orientation as a freshman and was familiar with the location and layout.”

Pei kept the stolen undergarments in a drawstring bag at home and he would take them out to feel with his fingers while masturbating.

He soiled some of them which he threw away.

Pei made sure to perform these acts while his brother, whom he shared a room with, was not around.

Pei’s thefts were discovered after one of his victims returned to her room and caught him in the act on February 8. He fled when she asked what he was doing.

She chased him but could not catch up. She then reported the matter to campus security and they advised her to lodge a police report.

Campus security also managed to trace the man through surveillance footage and making enquiries.

DPP M. Kayal, in asking for at least six weeks’ jail, said the crux of the offence was beyond the low monetary value of the items stolen, as Pei had trespassed and stolen the undergarments for personal sexual gratification.

“There’s a clear sexual bent to the specific items stolen,” she said.

His acts had also threatened the idea of safety in Singapore’s institutions of higher learning, which students were supposed to feel safe in, she said.

She added that the victims, who resided on a floor which had rooms only for female residents, did not have a habit of locking their rooms before leaving. That, she said, “speaks to a system of trust and security these victims shared”.

Some of the victims were not aware of the thefts until after the student who caught Pei red-handed lodged a police report.

The women began locking their doors after the incidents.

DPP M. Kayal added that the fact that Pei had done well academically and in his life should not detract from the seriousness of the offences.

Pei’s lawyer, Joel Heng from Hoh Law Corporation, argued that the offences could be seen as “opportunistic” as Pei did not make any steps to identify rooms that were locked or unlocked.

Pei was also facing stress at the time of the offences, which occurred over a period of less than a month, he added.

Heng added that Pei has repaid the sponsorship organisation who gave him the scholarship since being charged in court.

Court documents did not identify the organisation that awarded him the scholarship, nor state his course of study at the university.

For each count of theft, Pei could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Suspension, counselling and rehabilitation

In an emailed response to queries, an NUS spokesperson said a board of discipline held a hearing in May last year to look into the matter and found that Pei had, indeed, trespassed into a hostel on multiple occasions to steal female occupants’ undergarments.

The board completed its inquiry in June and imposed disciplinary sanctions on Pei.

These were a three-year suspension, which would be reflected in his academic transcript, mandatory counselling, as well as rehabilitation sessions.

“These disciplinary sanctions will be placed on his student conduct record with NUS,” the spokesperson added.

Pei is also barred from visiting the university’s campus except when seeking treatment at the University Health Centre.

“Support and assistance by the University’s Victim Care Unit was offered to the students affected by this matter,” the spokesperson added.

“NUS will spare no effort to institute strong safeguards against incidents of sexual misconduct.” ― TODAY