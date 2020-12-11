Singapore teen, 14, charged in court with murdering 49-year-old dad

A 14-year-old teenager will be charged in court with murdering his 49-year-old father. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — A 14-year-old teenager will be charged in court today with murdering his 49-year-old father.

In a statement this afternoon, the police said that around 10.10am, they received a call for help at a residential unit along Flora Road in Loyang.

Upon their arrival, police officers found the man injured and motionless. The unconscious man was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he later died.

The 14-year-old teenager was arrested at the scene.

The offence of murder, punishable under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty in Singapore. — TODAY