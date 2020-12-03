Singapore Cold Storage recalls ‘Meadows’ bottled water after bacteria commonly found in faeces, soil detected

In a media statement, the Singapore Food Agency said that the presence of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected in the bottled water during a routine sampling of the product, which comes in 1.5L bottles. — Singapore Food Agency pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 — The authorities in Singapore have ordered supermarket chain Cold Storage to recall bottled drinking water imported from Malaysia under the label, “Meadows”. This is after the product was found to have a common environmental bacteria that is found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

In a media statement today, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that the presence of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected in the bottled water during a routine sampling of the product, which comes in 1.5L bottles.

The recall of the product by Cold Storage has since been completed, SFA added.

The agency said that the bacterium can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

Consumption of products contaminated with the bacterium may cause a range of infections but rarely causes serious illness in healthy individuals.

Consumers who have bought the product are advised not to drink it. Those who might have done so and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said.

It added that customers may contact retailers for enquiries or refund. — TODAY