Singapore's SIA successfully raises S$500m via private placement of new 10-year bonds

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 —Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced that it has successfully raised S$500 million (RM1.5 billion) via a private placement of new 10-year bonds.

“This reflects the strong confidence that investors have in the ability of Singapore Airlines to navigate the near-term challenges, and emerge as a leader in the airline industry,” said chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong in a statement issued here.

The issuance further strengthens the company’s liquidity position, and the proceeds will be used for general purposes including refinancing of existing borrowings.

The offer was launched at an offer size of S$300 million in response to an initial expression of interest, and was increased to S$500 million after strong appetite was apparent from a select group of private investors.

The 10-year bonds, whereby DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank acted as joint lead managers of the issue, will carry a competitive coupon of 3.5 per cent per annum.

As indicated in the half-year financial results, SIA said positive discussions have also taken place on aircraft sale-and-leaseback transactions, and it will continue to explore other means to further strengthen its liquidity as necessary.

Since the start of the 2020/2021 financial year, including today’s issuance, the airline has raised approximately S$12.7 billion in additional liquidity.

This includes S$8.8 billion from SIA’s successful rights issue, S$2 billion from secured financing, S$850 million via a recent convertible bond issue, and more than S$500 million through new committed lines of credit and a short-term unsecured loan.

Including the new lines of credit, SIA said it will continue to have access to more than S$2.1 billion in committed credit lines.

For the period up to July 2021, it also retains the option to raise up to S$6.2 billion in additional mandatory convertible bonds that would provide further liquidity if necessary. — Bernama