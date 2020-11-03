Orchard Towers murder: Singapore police investigating 2 women who accused court of racial preferential treatment

Acting on orders from the Attorney's General Chambers, Singapore police are investigating 2 women who made social media posts alleging preferential treatment based on race in the court's judgment of offenders. — Google Street View image via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — The police yester said that they have acted on Authorisation Orders from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to initiate investigations against two women for contempt of court.

In a media statement, the police said that the two women — aged 28 and 36 — made social media posts that alleged preferential treatment based on the race of the people involved in the incident at Orchard Towers last year, which resulted in the death of 31-year-old Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

The police said that investigations against the two women are ongoing.

Last month, the AGC said that the allegations of preferential treatment for offenders on account of their race are categorically false and baseless. It had referred to social media posts alleging preferential treatment of accused persons involved in Satheesh’s death.

It added then that the police will investigate individuals who have made such allegations on social media regarding the fatal fight at Orchard Towers that is before the courts.

Less than a week after its statement, the AGC once more issued a further clarification on the reasons four of those involved in the high-profile case received the sentences that were meted out to them.

The AGC said then that the sentences were based on the facts of the cases against Ang Da Yuan, Natalie Siow, Joel Tan and Chan Jia Xing, which showed the four did not cause his death, with one individual even found to have tried to prevent the fight from taking place.

All four were part of a group of seven present when Satheesh was attacked at Orchard Towers on July 2 last year. He died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital about an hour later.

News of Chan’s sentence last month — where he was spared a jail sentence and given a year-long conditional warning instead — had resulted in several social media posts that suggested that the court imposes sentences on offenders on account of their race, with harsher sentences given if they are a member of a minority race.

Court documents stated that Satheesh confronted the group over an earlier altercation outside the Naughty Girl Club, which is located within the building.

During the attack by the group, Tan Sen Yang, then 28, allegedly slashed Satheesh with a karambit — a small curved knife resembling a claw — around the lower jaw and neck.

Video footage of the brawl went viral on social media, showing a man collapsing near an escalator in the building, prompting onlookers to rush forward to check on him.

The AGC said then that Tan Sen Yang’s murder trial would be heard in the High Court.

He is the only person to be charged with the capital offence for this case. — TODAY