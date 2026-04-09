KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today announced new measures to support Malaysia’s film industry, including a major funding allocation aimed at attracting international productions and promoting local content.

He said that an allocation of RM300 million has been set aside for the Film in Malaysia Incentive (Fimi) over the next five years.

“This allocation will help draw more international productions to Malaysia and simultaneously create greater job opportunities for local industry players,” Fahmi told reporters at the Seniman Symposium 2026 here.

In addition to Fimi, he also said that the government has launched Dana Citra, a RM10 million fund designed to support the development of content rooted in Malaysia’s national identity.

The fund, he said, will focus on feature films, documentaries, and short films that reflect local culture and storytelling.

“The goal of Dana Citra is to nurture creative projects that highlight Malaysian identity and provide a platform for filmmakers to explore culturally significant themes,” he said.

At the same time, Fahmi said the government is also focusing on protecting artistes’ copyright, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

He said that AI’s ability to create content mimicking real individuals’ faces and voices presents new legal challenges.

“Today, AI technology is capable of generating videos with voices and physical movements that closely resemble real individuals.

“For artistes, their face and voice are their most valuable assets, and Finas has been urged to give serious attention to this matter,” he added.