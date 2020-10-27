Seven new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with six imported cases and one in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,980. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 — Singapore reported seven new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

The other six cases were imported, and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,980.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY