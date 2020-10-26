Three new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with two imported cases and one in foreign worker dorm

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,973. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 — Singapore reported three new cases of Covid-19 today, two of which were imported.

Both had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case is locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,973.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY