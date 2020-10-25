Residents of Singapore Hougang HDB block to be offered free TB screening after cluster of four cases found

Officers from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Tuberculosis Control Unit will be conducting house visits to all units at the block to engage affected residents and encourage them to go for the screening. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — Residents and former residents of Block 174D Hougang Avenue 1 will be offered tuberculosis (TB) screening after a cluster of four people were diagnosed with the disease at four different units at the block, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

MOH said the voluntary screening is a precautionary measure and will be conducted free of charge, at the Tuberculosis Control Unit (TBCU) located at Moulmein Road from Monday Oct 26 onwards.

Officers from the TBCU and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) will also be conducting house visits to all units at the block between Sunday and Tuesday to engage affected residents and encourage them to go for the screening.

Residents will be able to make appointments for TB screening at TBCU during these house visits.

Residents who are not at home at the time of the visit can call the TBCU to make an appointment for screening.

Former residents who moved out recently but were still living in the block from February this year onwards, and wish to be screened, may call the TBCU hotline at 6248 4430. — TODAY