Five new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with three imported cases and two in foreign worker dorms

There were three imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — Singapore confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Oct 25), none of which were in the community.

There were three imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The other two cases were locally transmitted; both reside in foreign worker dormitories.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY