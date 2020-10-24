Singapore’s Boat Quay restaurant ordered to close again for repeatedly flouting Covid-19 measures; three other outlets fined

Los Amigos had allowed a group of eight customers to gather, and also permitted diners from different groups to sit or stand less than a metre apart on October 10. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 — A Mexican restaurant in Boat Quay has been ordered to shut for the second time after it repeatedly breached Covid-19 safe management measures, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday.

The outlet — Los Amigos — had allowed a group of eight customers to gather, and also permitted diners from different groups to sit or stand less than a metre apart on October 10.

It was told to close for 20 days, from October 22 to November 10.

Los Amigos was previously fined and told to close for 10 days in July.

“Despite this, we continue to observe repeated, multiple breaches of safe management measures. The operator has been informed that this is unacceptable,” said the URA.

The authority also fined another three food-and-beverage outlets for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Two of the outlets — Forum Seafood Village Restaurant at Boat Quay and Xiang Signature at Liang Seah Street — admitted a group of more than five diners and were each fined S$1,000.

The third outlet — Kanpai 789 at Robertson Walk — was fined S$2,000 for repeat offences.

Thirteen individual “errant patrons” were also fined S$300 each.

The URA urged patrons to be socially responsible and observe the Covid-19 rules, which include leaving their masks on before their food or drink is served and putting them on after finishing their meal.

Outlets must also limit each table or group to a maximum of five people, with at least 1m spacing between tables.

“We will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against both patrons and operators that do not comply,” it added. ― TODAY