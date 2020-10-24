Safety measures proposed for newly opened Jurassic Mile in Singapore after maid hit on head by stray golf ball

(Left) A photograph of the domestic helper, with her face obscured, sitting on the path just after she was hit by a stray golf ball on October 22, 2020 at Jurassic Mile near Changi Airport. (Right) The offending golf ball. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 — A foreign domestic worker was hit on the head by a stray golf ball at the newly opened Jurassic Mile near Changi Airport on Thursday (October 22), prompting the operators of both the airport and an adjacent golf course to look at beefing up safety along the cycling and jogging path.

In separate statements yesterday, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Tanah Merah Country Club both expressed regret at the accident.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Derek Yap explained that his helper, whom he did not name, was hit on the head by a golf ball, which came from the adjacent golf course, while visiting the path with his family.

The young woman dropped to her knees, held her head and started crying, Yap said.

After alerting security staff to the incident, an airport ambulance was called.

When the ambulance arrived, the woman underwent medical checks, and was advised that she had a head injury with bruising that should be monitored at home. She was not taken to the hospital, Yap said.

“Thankfully my helper is fine so far,” he added.

This is believed to be the first time such an incident has happened since the attraction opened on October 11.

Jurassic Mile is a 1km path featuring more than 20 life-sized models of dinosaurs. It is part of the new Changi Airport Connector, linking Changi Airport to East Coast Park. It borders the Tanah Merah Country Club golf course.

“CAG regrets this unfortunate incident,” a company spokesperson said. “Assistance was rendered immediately to the visitor last evening, and CAG is in contact with the family to check on her condition.”

The statement added that CAG is “looking into additional ways to further minimise the risk of stray golf balls heading towards the Jurassic Mile”, such as by putting up netting.

In a statement, Tanah Merah Country Club said that the firm is “very sorry” to hear of the incident and is working closely with CAG to improve safety at Jurassic Mile. ― TODAY