Eight new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with seven imported cases and one in foreign worker dorm

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 — Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 today, none of which were in the community.

Seven of the new infections were imported, and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case is locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,941.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY