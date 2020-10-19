Four new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all of them imported

There are no locally transmitted cases in Singapore based on the ministry’s investigations so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 — Singapore has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

All four are imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,915.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY