Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with five imported and two locally transmitted

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 — Singapore reported seven new cases of Covid-19 today, of which five were imported.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said two cases were locally transmitted: One was in the community and the other stayed in a dormitory.

The five imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. — TODAY