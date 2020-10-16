Probation for Singaporean youth who forwarded obscene videos in SG Nasi Lemak chat group

Justin Lee Han Shi, 20, was found with 462 obscene videos and 556 images in his electronic devices. — Picture by Nuria Ling/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — A 20-year-old man received a year’s probation today for sharing explicit content in the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group.

Justin Lee Han Shi admitted last month to forwarding obscene videos to other members in the chat group upon request. He is the first of four men to be dealt with for their involvement in this group.

The chat, where videos and photographs of mostly Singaporean girls were shared, came to light late last year when several women discovered their photos there.

The authorities then found 462 obscene videos and 556 images in Lee’s electronic devices.

Probation is usually offered to offenders under 21 and allows them to continue with their education or employment while serving their sentences.

As part of his probation conditions, Lee will have to perform 40 hours of community service and remain indoors from 11pm to 6am.

His parents posted a bond of S$5,000 (RM15,268) to ensure his good behaviour over the next 12 months.

District Judge A Sangeetha warned that he can be sentenced again for his offences if he re-offends.

Along with Lee, the three others charged last year in relation to this chat group are Liong Tianwei, 38; Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27; and a 17-year-old teenager whose identity is protected by the Children and Young Persons Act.

Their cases are still pending.

Liong and Teo are accused of being the group’s administrators. The chat is no longer accessible but had more than 40,000 members when it was still active.

What happened

Lee pleaded guilty last month to one charge of possessing 462 obscene films with two other charges of transmitting pornographic material and possessing obscene images taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard then that the police received information about the group on March 19 last year.

On October 14 last year, police officers raided Lee’s home and seized several electronic devices, including mobile phones and a laptop.

When forensic examiners went through his devices, they extracted 1,131 images from his hard disk and 790 videos from one of his mobile phones and his laptop.

A total of 462 videos and 556 images were classified as obscene.

Lee admitted that he downloaded all the images and videos online and stored them for his personal consumption.

Between January 2019 and the day he was arrested, he forwarded obscene videos to other members in the chat group.

Adult offenders convicted of transmitting or possessing obscene material can be jailed up to three months, fined or receive both penalties.

Those convicted of possessing obscene films can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$20,000 or receive both penalties. — TODAY