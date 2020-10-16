Former Singapore forklift driver jailed 5 years for stealing S$164,000 worth of diapers

From December 2017 to September 2018, Goh Boon Kheng stole three to 100 diaper cartons every time from a company where he worked in Singapore. He did this on at least 36 occasions. — iStock pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, 16 — After being fired from his job as a forklift driver at a warehouse, Goh Boon Kheng continued using his access pass to get back in to steal cartons of diapers, milk powder and shower gel as he did before he was sacked.

Together with an accomplice, he managed to swipe at least S$164,000 (RM500,500) worth of diapers in less than a year. He also hired a delivery driver to send the goods to his customers.

Goh, 49, was jailed five years yesterday after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft. Another 26 similar charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

When District Judge Ong Luan Tze passed the sentence, Goh insisted several times in Mandarin through an interpreter that he did not want to plead guilty anymore because he thought the punishment was too heavy.

He appeared through the Zoom video-conferencing platform from Changi Prison, where he was serving a 10-month jail term for consuming a specified drug.

He begged the judge to allow his individual sentences to run concurrently instead of consecutively, yielding a 30-month jail term instead.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jaime Pang warned that if he decided not to plead guilty and to claim trial, the prosecution would seek a significantly higher punishment. He had also previously received “multiple rounds” of legal advice.

District Judge Ong told Goh that by law, given the number of charges, the two sentences had to run consecutively.

“The judge is not all powerful, we also have to follow the law,” she added.

Given that there were no grounds to retract his plea, the judge dismissed his request and told him to file an appeal if he wanted to challenge the sentence.

What Goh did

The court heard that Goh was employed by Ceva Logistics, which provided warehouse space to other companies.

In 2017, he began stealing goods from BTFL, an online business dealing in baby and beauty products. He targeted the firm’s warehouse space as it was located furthest from the security personnel stationed on the premises in Tampines.

In April 2018, he was fired but kept hold of his access pass, even after his employer asked him many times to return it.

Court documents did not state the reason why his contract was terminated.

After this, Goh decided to continue his stealing spree. He engaged a man identified only as Darren to help him load the stolen goods in his van and deliver them to those who bought them.

Goh paid the other man S$50 for each delivery and did not tell him that they were stolen goods.

He also asked another man who worked as a logistics assistant with BTFL, Shahniran Kamisran, for help.

Shahniran told him about where BTFL’s staff members were working during overtime hours, arranged for the door to the warehouse space to be left unlocked, and set aside items that Goh wished to steal.

Goh struck from December 2017 to September 2018, stealing three to 100 diaper cartons every time. He did this on at least 36 occasions.

He sold at least S$57,000 worth of diapers to a customer identified as just Evelyn. Once, she paid him S$1,700 for diapers valued at S$8,608.

On September 3 last year, the head logistics officer of BTFL realised what was going on after reviewing closed-circuit television footage. He saw Goh and Darren loading the stolen goods in the van and told the security crew to look out for the vehicle.

When the duo returned the next day, they were detained and later arrested.

The police searched Goh’s and his customers’ residences, seizing about S$15,000 worth of items.

Goh has not made any restitution.

For his role in the scheme, Shahniran was sentenced to one year behind bars.

For each theft in a dwelling charge, Goh could have been jailed up to seven years and fined. — TODAY