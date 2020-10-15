Singapore DPM: Govt can’t rule out rescuing vital stricken firms

Instead of the previous broad-based support, the Government will pivot to providing targeted support for various categories of businesses, and is also focusing more on job creation than job retention, said DPM Heng Swee Keat. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 — As the Covid-19 crisis threatens to wreck businesses that are strategic to Singapore’s future, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said today that the Government cannot preclude the possibility of taking some action to ensure these capabilities are preserved.

“The exact form of support will depend on the circumstances. But the bar for any Government action will be high,” Heng told Parliament, adding that the Government will be prudent in the use of public funds.

He did not name these companies, saying only that they are critical to Singapore’s competitiveness or its national security.

Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister, was addressing Members of Parliament (MP) after two days of debate on his ministerial statement last week that had set out Singapore’s economic strategies needed to emerge stronger from the crisis.

In the wrap-up speech, he explained that Singapore’s initial strategy was to channel support to as many people and businesses as quickly as possible.

A total of around S$100 billion (RM305 billion) over five support packages was put in place to dampen the economic impact of Covid-19, averting a 5.6 per cent loss in gross domestic product for 2020, and potentially saving 155,000 jobs each year in 2020 and 2021, Heng said.

“As the Covid-19 situation in Singapore stabilises, the next pressing task is to help our economy recover. Our support must therefore evolve from ‘resuscitate’ to ‘rejuvenate’,” said Heng.

Instead of the previous broad-based support, the Government will pivot to providing targeted support for various categories of businesses, and is also focusing more on job creation than job retention.

He said that is why he had announced the tapering of the Jobs Support Scheme — a wage support scheme that supports firms to retain their workers — and introduced the new Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) — a scheme that incentivises businesses to hire locals.

Firms that will see greater demand in the post-pandemic economy will be supported by capability development grants that will help them expand and grow, as well as the JGI to support their hiring.

For businesses within sectors that are suffering a temporary fall in demand due to Covid-19 but will eventually recover, Heng said the Government will help them “recover faster and emerge stronger” through various sector-based support measures.

Examples include the SingapoRediscovers vouchers to aid the stricken tourism sector, the Enhanced Aviation Support Package that provides funding support, rental and cost relief to the aviation sector, and the S$55 million Arts and Culture, and Sports Resilience Packages for the arts and sports sectors.

The Government will not rule out any action to preserve companies that are key to Singapore’s “strategic capabilities”, he added.

Heng did not elaborate on the type of action needed for such firms.

For enterprises whose post-pandemic outlook remains bleak due to “fundamental changes” in their operating environments, Heng urged them to reinvent themselves and pivot into new products and sectors.

He referred to nightlife businesses, adding that the Government is finalising a set of measures to support these firms and will announce these plans next week.

Noting that Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency MP Saktiandi Supaat yesterday had pointed out the dangers of a “cliff effect” for firms if support were to suddenly end, Heng said customised restructuring schemes will be available for those that need tailored help on top of the financing schemes and payment moratoriums available.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust where needed. Taken together, these measures will help our firms recover, in a more targeted and efficient manner,” said Heng. — TODAY