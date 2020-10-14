Power fault disrupts Singapore MRT service on North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line

Passengers walk along the track after the emergency doors were opened for them near Jurong East MRT station on Oct 14, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 — MRT train service was disrupted by a power fault during evening rush hour today on stretches along the North South Line (NSL), East-West Line (EWL) and Circle Line (CCL). A total of 36 stations were affected.

Operator SMRT first tweeted about the disruption on the NSL and EWL at about 7.15pm, adding that commuters should add 25 minutes to their travel time. Free regular bus and bridging services were made available between the affected stations.

In its subsequent tweets, SMRT also advised commuters to avoid the Jurong East station.

The affected stretches were between the Woodlands and Jurong East stations on the NSL, and between Queenstown and Gul Circle stations on the EWL.

At about 8.15pm, SMRT said that there was no train service between Serangoon and Harbour Front stations on the CCL.

On social media, some commuters reported blackouts at Yew Tee Station and Boon Lay station.

At 8.40pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Facebook that preliminary investigations indicated that the disruption was “caused by a power trip”.

It added: “Train services on the North-South and East-West Lines and Circle Line were disrupted at around 7pm this evening due to a power fault.”

LTA said that due to the delay, SMRT “commenced safe detrainment” for passengers on the NSL and EWL at 7.30pm and on the CCL at 8pm.

“Free bus boarding was activated at all affected stations and the frequency of regular services serving these areas was also increased,” LTA said. “Announcements were made at all MRT stations to inform commuters and information was also disseminated via LTA Traffic News, MyTransport.SG, LTA and SMRT’s Twitter accounts.” — TODAY